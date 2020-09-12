Man who stopped in Macon on cross-country move wakes up to find U-Haul, car missing

He says everything he owns was in the U-Haul truck that was stolen overnight at the Best Western on Riverside Drive

MACON, Ga. — A man who stopped in Macon on his way from Minnesota to start a new job in Florida woke up Wednesday to find nearly all of his belongings gone.

Aaron Adelson, a former reporter at 13WMAZ’s sister station KARE in Minneapolis, says he stopped at the Best Western on Riverside Drive in Macon.

In the overnight hours, someone managed to steal both his U-Haul truck and the car he was towing.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms that it did happen around 1 a.m. and they are now investigating the case.

Spokesman Lt. Sean Defoe told 13WMAZ there is surveillance footage and the hotel owner is cooperating, but it doesn’t identify the suspects, so they’re asking people to be on the lookout for the truck and his car.

The U-Haul has an Arizona license plate and the tag numbers are AH22524.

Adelson’s personal vehicle, a silver 2011 Toyota Avalon, has a Minnesota plate with tag numbers DCL9769.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been launched to help him get back on his feet. You can find it here.