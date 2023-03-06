Search underway for escaped Georgia inmate last seen leaving work detail

Authorities are looking for Baldwin State Prison inmate William Knight. He was last seen driving a grey Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate: ABN5644.

HARDWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide alert for an inmate who left work Monday.

Authorities are looking for Baldwin State Prison inmate William Knight, who left his work detail in Hardwick, Georgia. He was last seen driving a grey Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate: ABN5644.

Knight is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections' website, Knight is serving time for involuntary manslaughter out of Jefferson County.

Authorities said if you see Knight, do not approach him and to call (478) 992- 5111 or 911.

