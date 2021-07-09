Body found in Lake Lanier, authorities working to identify man

The sheriff's office said the man's body had been in the water for approximately one week.

ATLANTA — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a body found floating Tuesday afternoon in Lake Lanier.

Deputies responded at approximately 5:15 p.m. to a call from an individual who said they spotted the body 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground.

The Georia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Hall County Fire Services and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also responded to the area.

The DNR and the sheriff's office Marine Unit recovered the body of a white man who appeared to be in the water for approximately a week.

His body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The sheriff's office is still trying to identify the man.