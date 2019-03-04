An Atlanta man is asking for help after his handmade cosplay costumes were taken from the Atlanta airport.

Josh Duart crafted, sewed and sourced the materials over several years to create the costumes.

On March 25, he says he was returning to Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from a cosplay event in Chicago when his bag with two full costumes and part of a third went missing, one of them with the signature of the actor who played the role of the Elf King.

Joshua Duart / Facebook

His suitcase with his award-winning costumes were no where to be found when he got off his flight.

Duart says he's reviewed security camera video with airport officers that show a young woman taking his bag from the luggage carousel. He says he missed his bag by just two minutes.

He described the suitcase as a standard roller from the brand "TAG," and dark teal in color with a little light colored ribbon tied around the handle.

`"Think of something that irreplaceable, something that you could never get back," said Duart. "I can't get all of that work back, some of the fabrics don't even exist anymore that i used in these costumes so i can't even remake them, like can't even go back and redo them even if i wanted to."

Duart says he's not interested in pressing charges, he just wants his belongings back.

He asking anyone who knows anything about the missing costumes to please come forward...And contact Delta or Atlanta police.

