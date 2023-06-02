Family of activist killed in clash at future police training facility to speak today

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — The family of an activist who was shot and killed by law enforcement agents last month during a clearing operation at the site of a future police and fire training center in Atlanta that has been opposed by a more than yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City" will speak publicly Monday.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was shot and killed during the operation, after allegedly firing at law enforcement. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot in the incident.

The protest movement against "Cop City" has contested official accounts of the shooting, saying it isn't clear who fired the first shot or if Paez, who was also known in the activist circle as Tortuguita, ever actually fired. Monday will mark the first time the activist's family has appeared in public to discuss their death (Paez used they/them pronouns).

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse. A release on behalf of the family announcing the press conference says a private autopsy found Tortuguita was shot at least 13 times.

The protest movement has noted in particular the lack of bodycam video to verify the official account of events provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. While state law enforcement officers, such as GSP troopers, do not wear bodycams, the GBI has said bodycam videos exist of the aftermath of the incident.

Tortuguita's mother included a statement in the release saying she does not believe the official version of her child's death.

“Manny was a kind person who helped anyone who needed it. He was a pacifist. They say he shot a police officer. I do not believe it,” Belkis Teran said. “I do not understand why they will not even privately explain to us what happened to our child.”

The protest movement has mushroomed in the wake of Tortuguita's death, and activists have said responsibility for their killing lies with increasingly aggressive law enforcement tactics to clear the tree encampments activists have lived at in the South River Forest for more than a year.

Protests immediately following the death through Downtown Atlanta resulted in some demonstrators lighting a police vehicle on fire and breaking windows at buildings, including one targeted for housing the Atlanta Police Foundation. Six people were arrested after those demonstrations.

So far at least 14 people have been arrested in the forest and charged with domestic terrorism.

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th Century.

They also oppose it on the grounds that the land was once the site of the Old Prison Farm, a jail complex that was billed during its operation in the mid-20th Century as an "Honor Farm" where prisoners farmed the land as a "dignified" means of imprisonment, a practice which has since been scrutinized for its profit generation and exploitation of unpaid labor.

The law enforcement community has argued the training facility would be a crucial component in stabilizing the police force, aiding in recruitment and retention after low morale and departures following the racial and criminal justice protests of 2020.

They also say it would improve training and community ties, framing it as an answer to police reform demands stemming from the 2020 protests to eliminate contentious policing practices and reduce tensions.

Atlanta Police have characterized the tree-sitters occupying the forest as outsiders, and highlighted that many who have been arrested have origins outside Georgia. In addition to the loosely organized encampment/forest defender movement, there has however also been visible local opposition from community groups who oppose the facility both environmentally and for its placement in a predominantly Black section of the city.