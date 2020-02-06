Manuel's Tavern joins National Register of Historic Places

The iconic Atlanta bar is officially a historical landmark.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's most historic watering holes is getting some official recognition.

Poncey-Highland icon Manuel's Tavern is now officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The U.S. National Park Service added Manuel's to the registry on May 29.

"Established in 1956 by Manuel Maloof, this popular Poncey-Highland neighborhood restaurant and bar is 'associated with the undercurrent of Atlanta’s political and social realm,'" Atlanta Preservation Center said in a Facebook post announcing the honor. "Manuel's Tavern has long been recognized as a space welcoming to all, regardless of race, sex or social status.

Manuel's is known as a place for politicos — particularly Democrats — and business people to gather for both work and pleasure. The bar hosts watch parties for political debates, just as sports bars do for big games. Jimmy Carter announced his first gubernatorial campaign at the bar in 1970. In 2015, President Barack Obama stopped by during a visit to Atlanta.