Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says

Police said that the man reached for a handgun and was shot by a DeKalb County officer.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen car seen in the driveway. The officers said they "encountered a man inside the home."

The department did not clarify if this was the man's home and did not say how the officers entered. He was later identified as 36-year-old Marando Salmon.

Police said they did identify themselves and issued commands but stated that Salmon did not comply. This is when DeKalb County police claim that Salmon reached for a handgun and was then shot by officers.

Salmon was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.