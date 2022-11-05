Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday.
DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen car seen in the driveway. The officers said they "encountered a man inside the home."
The department did not clarify if this was the man's home and did not say how the officers entered. He was later identified as 36-year-old Marando Salmon.
Police said they did identify themselves and issued commands but stated that Salmon did not comply. This is when DeKalb County police claim that Salmon reached for a handgun and was then shot by officers.
Salmon was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
The GBI said they are conducting their investigation and would give that information to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review. The department added that this is the 100th shooting involving an officer they've investigated this year.