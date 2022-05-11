Man shot, killed by DeKalb Police didn't reach for a gun, GBI says

Officials said the 36-year-old man was reaching for an object to throw at officers after an initial report said "he reached for a handgun."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a further investigation revealed a man shot and killed by DeKalb Police last month wasn't reaching for a handgun, but an object to throw at police.

On Nov. 5, officers arrived at a Stone Mountain home on Autumn Crest Court to investigate a stolen car seen in the driveway.

That's when officers said they found 36-year-old Marando Salmon in the home. As police were investigating the home, they said they identified themselves to Salmon and gave commands in which he did not comply with.

Initial GBI reports stated that Salmon reached for a handgun when officers entered the bedroom he was in. It was later determined that Salmon threw an object at an officer instead and was reaching for another object to throw when he was shot and killed.

The GBI's investigation also determined that the officer involved did not see Salmon touch a firearm at the time of the shooting.

GBI authorities said officers later recovered a handgun from the bedroom Salmon was in.