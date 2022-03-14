14 years ago, a deadly tornado tore through downtown Atlanta

One person was killed by the twister amid a building collapse.

ATLANTA — March 14 marks the anniversary of a deadly tornado that tore through downtown Atlanta in 2008. It was a devastating twister for much of the local area.

One person was killed following a building collapse during the tragic event, with another 30 people being injured by debris, according to the National Weather Service. Rated an EF2 (strong) tornado by a storm survey team with the National Weather Service, the twister's maximum winds were estimated to be around 130 MPH.

Coverage from the day said the tornado spent 20 minutes along the Atlanta skyline. It damaged the main convention center and two major hotels.

