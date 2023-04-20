One person seriously injured in Marietta head-on car crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person was left with serious injuries Thursday morning after two vehicles collided head-on in Marietta, police said.
Two other people involved in the crash were described as having injuries that were not life-threatening.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Fairground Street near the intersection with Fort Street.
Police said the driver of a Chevy Malibu "failed to main their lane around a curve" and hit the other vehicle head-on.
There was no identifying information available about any of the people in the crash.
