One person seriously injured in Marietta head-on car crash

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Fairground Street near the intersection with Fort Street.

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person was left with serious injuries Thursday morning after two vehicles collided head-on in Marietta, police said.

Two other people involved in the crash were described as having injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Malibu "failed to main their lane around a curve" and hit the other vehicle head-on.

There was no identifying information available about any of the people in the crash.