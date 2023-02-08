Metro Atlanta high school covered in toilet paper for back-to-school tradition

Toilet paper still covered the school's parking lot and trees blanketing the campus on Wednesday morning as students went back for their first day.

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's the back-to-school tradition that lives on as students honor it in metro Atlanta.

Seniors at Marietta High School continued the long-standing and beloved toilet paper prank on Tuesday night.

Toilet paper still covered the school's parking lot and trees blanketing the campus on Wednesday morning as students entered for their first day of school just in time for the first bell.

In a reel posted to the Marietta City Schools Facebook on Tuesday, the staff welcomed the students back with a challenge.

"So, the kids did a really great job last night, but we can do better," the staff at Marietta City Schools said in the reel.

