Metro Atlanta high school covered in toilet paper for back-to-school tradition

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's the back-to-school tradition that lives on as students honor it in metro Atlanta.
Seniors at Marietta High School continued the long-standing and beloved toilet paper prank on Tuesday night.
Toilet paper still covered the school's parking lot and trees blanketing the campus on Wednesday morning as students entered for their first day of school just in time for the first bell.
In a reel posted to the Marietta City Schools Facebook on Tuesday, the staff welcomed the students back with a challenge.
"So, the kids did a really great job last night, but we can do better," the staff at Marietta City Schools said in the reel.
11Alive will send a crew to the school later in the day to check to see if the toilet paper is still there.
Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.