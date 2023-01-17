Student attacks another student at Marietta middle school, causing injuries

This is a developing story.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Authorities responded to a Marietta middle school Tuesday afternoon for what officials said was an altercation between a student and another person, according to a Cobb County School District spokesperson.

According to the district, the student could face charges. A letter to parents from the school's principal said a student "made a terrible choice during an altercation" and "attacked another student and caused injury to both the victim and themselves."

Authorities clarified that no one else was hurt and other school personnel and students are safe at this time.

It was unclear if the incident would impact dismissal.

A Cobb Schools district spokesperson made the following statement regarding the incident, “Earlier today, an altercation occurred at a middle school where a student caused injury to both the victim and themselves. This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges. Students and staff are safe.”

11Alive also obtained a copy of a letter to parents from Principal Amy Stump which stated the following:

Dear Daniell Middle School Family:

Earlier today, one of our students made a terrible choice during an altercation with another student. The student attacked another student and caused injury to both the victim and themselves.

The incident occurred during lunch, and Emergency Services responded immediately. Our students and staff are safe.

This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and incidents like this remind us that we must be constantly vigilant.

This kind of event can cause anxiety and fear in students and adults alike. If you feel that your child would benefit from talking with one of our school counselors, please reach out to your child's counselor and share with us what you need. If your student needs more immediate assistance, please call our front office and let us know.

We encourage students, staff and parents to visit http://www.cobbshield.com to see what Cobb Schools is doing to keep Daniell Middle School safe, and feel free to report any safety concerns to the District's Tipline via call, text or email.

Thank you for your continued support,

Principal Amy Stump

