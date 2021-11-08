Marietta to house new Publix grocery store

Shoppers can head to the new East Cobb Crossing location starting Wednesday.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Publix is giving Marietta residents a new place to grab their groceries.

The Florida-based company announced Monday that it is putting the final touches on its new East Cobb Crossing Shopping Center location. The new store will be near Roswell Road and join other major stores, such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Party City.

A Publix spokesperson said its 37,400 square-foot store will accept shoppers starting Wednesday. The new location is expected to bring around 135 new jobs to the area, the company said.

The new Cobb County location will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments. Shoppers can also enjoy a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy as well we seafood and meat departments.