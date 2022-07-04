Marietta Police investigating 2 separate, serious crashes over Fourth of July weekend

Here are the details on the incidents.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating two separate and serious car crashes that took place over the Fourth of July weekend.

The first crash happened shortly before 3:20 a.m. Saturday on North Marietta Parkway at Mill Street. According to Marietta Police, the scene investigation revealed that a 28-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road, outside of a crosswalk, when she "darted" into the path of an approaching vehicle.

The 28-year-old woman was struck by a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by a 23-year-old. Marietta Police said the 23-year-old remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The 28-year-old woman was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call Sergeant B. Honea at 770-794-5344.

Additionally, a second serious crash happened on I-75 south at Allgood Road Sunday around 7:32 p.m.

Investigators found that a 59-year-old was traveling south approaching the Allgood Road Overpass, in his 2013 Nissan Sentra, when he drove off the side of the road hitting the median wall on the west side of the road. He then traveled across all lanes and struck the center median wall head-on. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the second crash is urged to call Officer N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352. Both crashes remain under investigation, Marietta Police said.