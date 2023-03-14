Marietta Police dog retires after 7 years

Jacquo joined the police force in 2016 after he was brought in from France. He's helped with more than 181 arrests during his seven-year career.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police announced that one of their K-9 officers is retiring after seven years with the department.

Jacquo joined the police force in 2016 after he was brought in from France. The eight-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection, article search, tracking, obedience and criminal apprehension.

Officers said Jacquo has helped in over 181 arrests, also aiding several law enforcement agencies during his career.

In a Facebook post, Jacquo was described as a “reliable, focused [and] tenacious partner.”

In addition to his police work, Jacquo was used in countless school demonstrations.