Marietta Police major passes away unexpectedly

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are mourning the unexpected loss of one of their own.

The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night, "It is with heavy heart and deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Major Steve Campisi."

The Marietta Police Department did not specify the cause of Campisi's death.

Major Campisi joined the Marietta Police Department in December of 1995 and dedicated his life to serving the city for 26 years.

According to the police department, Campisi served in uniform patrol, investigative services, support services, community outreach and office of professional standards.

He was a graduate of Valodosta State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He also had a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University, according to Marietta Police Department's website.

In 2012, Major Campisi was awarded the Alex Newsome Supervisor of the Year and has earned the Difference Maker Award at least twice during his career.

"Major Campisi had an infectious smile, laugh and charm...excitedly welcoming new officers assigned to morning watch; his favorite shift," Marietta Police Department wrote. "RIP Brother, we have the watch from here."