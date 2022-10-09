Marietta police shoot man who they say pointed rifle at officers while on the roof of home

Police said they got a call about a suicidal man at the home.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who was believed to be suicidal was shot Saturday night by officers when he refused verbal commands and pointed a rifle at them, police said.

The Marietta Police Department said they were called to a home off Frances Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that his son was "in a crisis and suicidal."

First-responding firefighters located a man on the roof of the home with a rifle and requested police officers respond.

The 25-year-old man refused verbal commands, police said, and pointed the rifle at the officers.

"Officers fired their weapons, striking the man before he dropped the weapon and surrendered," police said in a statement.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the officer-involved shooting, the police department said.