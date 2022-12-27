2 Marietta schools damaged during freeze, staff work to repair broken lines

Both schools had broken water and sprinkler lines, causing damage inside several buildings.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Staff are working to repair two Marietta schools that were damaged during the frigid weather.

Both schools had broken water and sprinkler lines, causing damage inside several buildings. Sawyer Elementary took damage to their hallways, classrooms and media center. The cafeteria inside the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center was also damaged from the freeze.

Currently, the extent of the damage is not known, according to a news release from Marietta City Schools. School officials thanked their employees who came in during their holiday break to fix the broken lines.

“There is never a good time for this to happen to anyone, especially the holidays, but I am thankful for their commitment to our students and staff,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera.