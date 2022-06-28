22-year-old arrested, accused of hitting, killing man outside of his home: Marietta Police

Neighbors found the 53-year-old man outside of his home badly hurt following the crash, police said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old is facing charges after Marietta Police Department investigators said he struck a man outside of his home and never stopped.

The Kennesaw man is accused of being the driver in the pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened the night of June 18. He was arrested Monday night.

Investigators said he was driving along Wright Street near Trammel Street, down the road from Henry Memorial Park. Police said they were called to the area after neighbors found the 53-year-old man badly hurt in front of his home.

The call came in around 11:05 p.m., investigators said, but the crash could have happened at any time before then. The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. In Tuesday's update, police said the victim had died.

Evidence showed the victim was standing in front of his home when he was hit by the vehicle, crash investigators said. They were able to track down the suspected driver by using license plate reader technology throughout the county.

Police said when the man in question was confronted by law enforcement, he admitted to being the suspected driver and drinking alcohol earlier that evening.

He has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is facing a vehicular homicide charge.

