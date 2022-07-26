Teenage boys facing arson charges after gazebo found engulfed in flames, Cobb firefighters say

All three boys are 14 years old.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens are facing arson charges after Cobb County authorities found a gazebo on fire in Marietta on Wednesday.

Cobb Fire and Emergency Services units arrived at a reported outdoor fire at the land lot at 3394 Johnson Ferry Road in the Chimney Lakes subdivision at 5:38 p.m.

Crews found the lakeside gazebo engulfed in flames, according to the agency. Firefighters said three 14-year-old boys at the location intentionally set fire to the gazebo.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the fire but have filed third-degree arson charges against the boys.