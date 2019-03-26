MARIETTA, Ga. — A man landed himself in jail after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital where he had just received treatment.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old William Chastain in connection with the crime.

According to the March 17 incident report, a Marietta officer was working part-time security at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta when the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. GPS helped track down the suspect and the vehicle.

Police said two Puckett Ambulance workers parked the ambulance at the end of the emergency ramp ambulance parking spaces and unloaded their patient.

The vehicle was left running with the keys in the ignition, but the workers were not sure if the doors were locked, according to the incident report.

Thanks to the GPS tracker, they were able to find out that the vehicle was near Woodstock Parkway and Rope Mill Road in Woodstock. While officers tried to locate the vehicle, Wellstar Security reviewed surveillance video to try to figure out who took the ambulance.

William Chastain

Marietta Police

They were able to come up with a description and name Chastain as a potential suspect.

It wasn't too hard to figure out who he was, because the hospital had just treated him as a patient, the incident report alleges.

About an hour before the ambulance was stolen, Chastain had been transported to the hospital by a different ambulance crew. He allegedly left the facility against medical advice. Officials said security officers recognized Chastain in the video because they escorted him from the emergency department when he allegedly refused to continue to be seen as a patient.

That all happened around 2 a.m. About 30 minutes later, the ambulance was reportedly stolen. The incident report said video showed Chastain approach the ambulance and the vehicle leaving shortly after that.

Chastain was found at a RaceTrac gas station on Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock around 3:05 a.m. The distance from the location where the ambulance was found was less than a mile away.

MORE NEWS |

She knew before she met him that she was meant to save his life

Woman drives off, steals ambulance with worker inside, authorities say

He didn't have a pulse when firefighters arrived. His fiancée's actions helped save his life.