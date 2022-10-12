58-year-old man killed while crossing South Marietta Parkway in crosswalk, police say

Benancio Lasarte died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a busy road in Marietta Tuesday night.

Marietta Police Department traffic investigators said Benancio Lasarte was crossing South Marietta Parkway in a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Murano. Crash investigators learned a 64-year-old man was behind the wheel.

Lasarte was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. They have not said if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bedford at 770-794-5364.