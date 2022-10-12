x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Marietta

58-year-old man killed while crossing South Marietta Parkway in crosswalk, police say

Benancio Lasarte died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Crosswalk - Stock Photo

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a busy road in Marietta Tuesday night.

Marietta Police Department traffic investigators said Benancio Lasarte was crossing South Marietta Parkway in a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Murano. Crash investigators learned a 64-year-old man was behind the wheel.

Lasarte was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. They have not said if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bedford at 770-794-5364.

Download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Marietta police shoot man who they say pointed rifle at officers while on the roof of home

Before You Leave, Check This Out