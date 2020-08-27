Bicyclist struck by car, seriously hurt in Marietta, police said

The incident happened on North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 northbound ramps.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Mareitta Police investigated a serious injury crash on North Marietta Parkway near the Interstate 75 northbound ramp Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the initial investigation indicates that a 2010 Nissan Maxima was driving eastbound on North Marietta Parkway at about 4:20 p.m., when it struck a bicyclist near the intersection.

The cyclist was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with what McPhilamy described as life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

He said the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the incident.