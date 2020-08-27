x
Marietta

Bicyclist struck by car, seriously hurt in Marietta, police said

The incident happened on North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 northbound ramps.
Credit: Marietta Police
A cyclist was struck by a car on North Marietta Parkway near the ramp to I-75 north on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Mareitta Police investigated a serious injury crash on North Marietta Parkway near the Interstate 75 northbound ramp Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the initial investigation indicates that a 2010 Nissan Maxima was driving eastbound on North Marietta Parkway at about 4:20 p.m., when it struck a bicyclist near the intersection.

The cyclist was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with what McPhilamy described as life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

He said the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jon Johnson at 770-794-5384. 

    

