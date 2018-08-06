MARIETTA, Ga. -- A hazmat situation in Marietta on Friday afternoon prompted the evacuation of business in the plaza.

Marietta city spokesperson Lindsey Wiles said firefighters responded to a building located at 1349 Old Hwy 41 after someone at a business that

makes cleaning products mixed the wrong chemicals.

Wiles initially said one person was taken to the hospital but later learned that person declined transport.

The situation is currently under investigation.

11Alive News will update this story as details are released.



© 2018 WXIA