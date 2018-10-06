MARIETTA, Ga. -- A car struck a Papa Johns Pizza building in Marietta on Sunday morning in what police suggest is a case of distracted driving.

In the incident, near the intersection of Whitlock Avenue and Burnt Hickory Road, west of the Marietta Square, the driver of the car lost control and struck the building.

Photos show major damage to the front end of the car and moderate damage to the building.

A tweet from Marietta Police says, "People ask all the time: 'do you really think we NEED a hands free distracted driving LAW?!'"

People ask all the time: "do you really think we NEED a hands free distracted driving LAW?!" Well....earlier today at the local Papa John's...🤔 pic.twitter.com/TTbnSoTKIV — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) June 10, 2018

No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS | Car hits Papa Johns building in Marietta

PHOTOS | Car hits Papa Johns building in Marietta

© 2018 WXIA