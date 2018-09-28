MARIETTA, Ga. – A 911 call about suspicious activity around a storage unit lead to a marijuana seizure worth $100,000 in Marietta, according to police.

K-9 Apex searched the storage facility located at 1795 Cobb Parkway South and identified a suspicious unit. Undercover officers staked out the area and saw two people going into the unit and moving its contents.

Police stopped their car as they left the facility and found 30 individual one-pound packages of marijuana, with a street value of about $100,000. Authorities also seized about $1,600 in cash.

Marietta Police seized 30 one-pound bags of marijuana from two suspects leaving a storage unit.Credit: Marietta Police Department

Two Columbia, Georgia residents, 40-year-old Chuck Raiford and 45-year-old Telisha Passmore, were arrested for felony trafficking of marijuana. They were both booked into Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Telisha Passmore (L) and Chuck Raiford were arrested after they were pulled over with $100,000 worth of marijuana in their car.Credit: Marietta Police Department

“The Marietta Police Department would like to thank the citizen who called to report suspicious activity. In this case, two individuals were attempting to bring Schedule #1 drugs into our city,” the department stated. “These arrests serve as an excellent reminder that when we work together to keep our community safe, we can accomplish great results. If you SEE something, SAY something.”

