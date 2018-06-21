MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Cobb County police officer accused of assaulting a developmentally disabled woman is facing new charges.

R.L. New, who made his first court appearance Tuesday night, has now been charged with computer pornography and criminal solicitation.

New is accused of assaulting the 44-year-old victim while off duty. He is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond, and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

New, 46, was arrested on June 18, and charged after police said he had physically and mentally abused the woman during a physical relationship between March 1-31, 2018.

READ | Cobb County officer charged with aggravated assault

© 2018 WXIA