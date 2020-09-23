Marietta community members hear woman screaming following armed robbery, steps in to help

After hearing the woman’s cries for help, community members contacted the Marietta Police Department who were on the scene within two minutes of the reported call.

MARIETTA, Ga. — An attempted robbery suspect was apprehended by police thanks to the community stepping in to help the victim.

At around noon on Sunday, police reported a woman being robbed at gunpoint in a large retail lot on Cobb Parkway.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Jermond Banks, 35, followed the woman while she was making her way into a store. Banks produced a firearm and demanded the woman give up her purse or risk her life, according to Marietta Police.

After complying with the demands, the woman screamed prompting Banks to flee the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video, police determined the suspect had removed items of clothing, a backpack and the stolen purse.

This prompted community members to coordinate with one another, which ultimately led them to finding Banks hiding behind a nearby shed.

Banks admitted after his capture that he had outstanding warrants. Officers also also recovered a discarded firearm after it was found by a nearby business owner in the parking lot.