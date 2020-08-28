Major repairs underway in Marietta after sinkhole from failed drain pipe opens up overnight

Crews are working to replace the pipe and repair the road, but at this time, it's unknown how long the repairs could take.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Crews are working to fix a significant sinkhole off a major thoroughfare in Marietta that is causing traffic issues.

According to officials, Allgood Road, east of Cobb Parkway, has been shut down because of the sinkhole.

Officials said a 48-inch storm water drain pipe failed, causing the hole to develop in the road. Crews at the scene said the sinkhole is roughly four feet wide and 10 feet deep, but extends about 30 feet long - the length of the failed pipe that runs under the pavement.

Crews are working to replace the pipe and repair the road, but at this time, it's unknown how long the repairs could take.

The City of Marietta said that Allgood Road will remain closed from Cobb Parkway to Tom Read Drive, at least until today, but may stay closed through parts of Saturday, as well.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternate routes. Check 11Alive.com/traffic for detours.