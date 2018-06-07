MARIETTA, Ga. -- A politically-charged float at Marietta's "Let Freedom Ring Parade" had some people questioning the inclusiveness of the event.

The controversy surrounds a float that won an award. The City of Marietta posted videos from its Fourth of July parade on its Facebook page.

Comments under the posts expressed criticism of a float in the parade.

The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice tweeted a photo of the float. The picture shows a fence and a powder keg with a "Make America Great Again" sign on the back.

Imagine being a Black or Brown family attending @cityofmarietta 4th of July parade. Confederate flags, border wall, Trump bus w/ a canon. Would you feel welcome? The float w/ the wall/fence/powder keg had a MAGA sign on it and won an award. Your tax dollars spreading hate #gapol pic.twitter.com/CX6E0NXa40 — GAFSJ (@AtlantaMarch) July 5, 2018

The floats were judged on design, use of color, originality, overall appearance and the effect of riders and the costumes on the float.

Some at the parade were turned off by the number of political campaigns that were included, including an election 2020 bus for President Trump.

As some of the comments got heated, the City of Marietta commented in the posts the following:

Year after year we say the same thing. We do not discriminate on parade entries. Anyone can be in the parade. The beauty of America is everyone is entitled to their opinion. This is yours. We offer to actually pay school marching bands and still kids understandably do not want to give up their summer break. Staff worked almost 20 hour days and months before to plan this. People should think about hurtful comments they post from behind the safety of their phone when a lot of employees have given up today to serve, protect, and entertain. Please feel free to help volunteer next year to help us recruit more than politicians.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Parade attendees in Marietta weren't the only ones who took issue with political statements made on July Fourth. Protesters who went to Stone Mountain on Independence Day were shocked at some of them made by candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

The Confederate carving became an issue with the Atlanta NAACP chapter who organized a rally to call for the carving’s removal. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle – who faces Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the July 24 GOP runoff – weighed in on Twitter.

RELATED | Politics collide on Independence Day around Stone Mountain Confederate carving

MORE | NAACP holds July 4 rally to call for sandblasting of Stone Mountain's carving

“When I’m governor, we will preserve Stone Mountain as the monument and cultural attraction it was intended to be, one that brings in visitors from around the world,” he said. “I will work on behalf of all Georgians, but I will also stand up to the extremists who think we have to sandblast the past to move into the future.

Some took offense to Cagle using the word "extremists" in his tweet.

In a Twitter post, Kemp said, "I will protect Stone Mountain - and the carvings on it - because we should learn from the past - not attempt to re-write it."

Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, announced her support for removal of the carving in the immediate aftermath of the Charlottesville, Virginia riots in August 2017 that killed one person and injured dozens of others. The suspect behind the deadly attack has since pleaded not guilty to charges of hate crimes related to the incident.

© 2018 WXIA