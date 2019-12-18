The City of Marietta says some residents' credit card information may have been compromised through the utility payment system Click2Gov.

Officials said on Tuesday one of its software vendors, Central Square Technologies, informed them that the utility payment system experienced a recent event where credit card data of some customers could have been compromised.

This could impact customers who made payments on the city's website through Click2Gov between August 26 and October 26.

"A customer’s credit card information would only be at risk if a customer manually entered their credit card information on the Click2Gov application during the dates," the city said in a news release.

Those customers who were enrolled in the auto-pay system before or after those dates were not impacted, according to Marietta officials. They said this also does not affect those who have paid in person, by mail, and over the phone during those dates.

It's also important to note that Central Square Technology said they haven't had any evidence showing that any Marietta customer transaction was compromised, but they wanted to make the city aware out of an abundance of caution.

Letters are being mailed this week to customers who might have been impacted by the breach.

Central Square Technologies is offering free credit monitoring for the potentially impacted customers. That information will also be included in the letter.

Marietta may have not been the only city impact by the breach. Marietta city leaders said more than 30 cities in the nation that use Click2Gov may have been affected.

Central Square Technologies told city officials that the issue has been corrected. Click2Gov application is not part of Marietta's internal network, so no internal city systems were compromised.

If you believe you may have been affected or have questions, call 770- 794-1803 to speak directly with a city employee.

