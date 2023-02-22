Husband dies, wife hospitalized with serious injuries in I-75 crash in Marietta

It happened early Wednesday near the Bells Ferry Road overpass, according to Marietta Police.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A husband died early Wednesday morning and a wife was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department identified the husband as 45-year-old Edgar Perez and the wife as 43-year-old Blanca Manriquez-Rodriguez.

The couple are from Chattanooga and were traveling up I-75 north when the crash occurred near the Bells Ferry Road overpass.

Police said Manriquez-Rodriguez was driving their 2016 Toyota Sienna minivan and lost control, striking a guardrail. The van flipped over the guardrail and went down an embankment toward Bells Ferry Lane, which runs parallel to the interstate.

Perez was the front passenger of the van and was ejected in the crash. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manriquez-Rodriguez was taken to Wellstar Kennestone with injuries described as serious.