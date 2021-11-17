Car strikes, kills woman walking with her grandchildren

The driver, police said, didn't stop. However, he later reported the crash.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta grandmother tragically lost her life when she was hit by a car while walking with her grandchildren Tuesday night, according to Marietta Police.

Officers said 58-year-old Debra Jones was trying to cross Delk Road outside of a crosswalk with her two elementary-school-aged grandchildren just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of the Shell gas station in the 2300 block of Delk Road.

Marietta Police said their investigation revealed Jones stepped into the roadway first and was hit by a car. Her grandchildren were not hurt. Jones was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver, they said, didn't stop. However, he later reported the crash. About 30 minutes following the hit-and-run, officers said a 63-year-old man called the police department to report that he might have struck something or someone with his Kia Sorento on Delk Road.

Police said he told them when he arrived at his home, he saw damage on his car.