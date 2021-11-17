Car strikes, kills woman walking with her grandchildren

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta grandmother tragically lost her life when she was hit by a car while walking with her grandchildren Tuesday night, according to Marietta Police.
Officers said 58-year-old Debra Jones was trying to cross Delk Road outside of a crosswalk with her two elementary-school-aged grandchildren just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of the Shell gas station in the 2300 block of Delk Road.
Marietta Police said their investigation revealed Jones stepped into the roadway first and was hit by a car. Her grandchildren were not hurt. Jones was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver, they said, didn't stop. However, he later reported the crash. About 30 minutes following the hit-and-run, officers said a 63-year-old man called the police department to report that he might have struck something or someone with his Kia Sorento on Delk Road.
Police said he told them when he arrived at his home, he saw damage on his car.
Marietta Police said Dunwoody Police assisted them to take him into custody. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.