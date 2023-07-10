Man dies after three-vehicle crash by Delk Road

Officers said it happened just after 2 p.m. on Delk Road, just east of Bentley Road.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is dead after traffic investigators said a car sideswiped him on a busy Cobb County road.

Marietta Police Department said it continues to investigate Monday's crash. Officers said it happened just after 2 p.m. on Delk Road, just east of Bentley Road.

Police said a 2017 Kawasaki Zx10000 was traveling westbound along Delk Road when the crash unfolded.

A 2023 Toyota Camry was exiting 2700 Delk Road and turned left in front of the approaching motorcycle, according to police. The motorcyclist tried to avoid the crash but collided with the car. The rider completely lost control of the bike, according to investigators.

The motorcycle and its driver slid across the eastbound lanes of Delk Road where it struck a stopped 2013 Infiniti FX. The motorcyclist was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center where he died, police said.