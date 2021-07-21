Driver runs from scene of deadly multi-car wreck on I-75 in Marietta

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot before first responders arrived and has not yet been located.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway has left one person dead Wednesday morning, according to the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

According to the police investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Express van was traveling northbound on I-75 in the left lane, the driver's tire went flat just before 5:21 a.m. Thursday. As the van switched lanes, it was rear-ended by a Ford F-150.

Police said shortly after both vehicles came to a stop a Toyota Scion XB crashed into the back of the Ford. Paramedics, fire crews and numerous emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash.

The man driving the Toyota was seriously injured in the crash and he was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where ultimately died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford, along with four of the passengers of the Chevrolet, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

However, police said the driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot before first responders arrived and has not yet been located.

Due to the severity of the accident, the roadway was blocked in several lanes for nearly 2.5 hours until police cleared the scene. This led to delays in the area.