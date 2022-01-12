3 treated for smoke injuries after fire at Marietta apartment complex: Cobb Fire

A total of 14 fire units responded to the fire. Twenty apartments were affected –10 of those apartments were damaged, according to Cobb County Fire.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke injuries and a firefighter sustained an arm injury after a fire broke out at a Marietta apartment complex Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to the Rockledge Apartments at 2075 Powers Ferry Rd shortly at 6:11 p.m. Cobb County Fire said crews were able to get the flames under control –less than two hours later at 8:05 p.m.

11Alive had a crew at the scene, where it appears the roof was scorched by the flames.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

