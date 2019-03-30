MARIETTA, Ga. — Two fire departments and several trucks were called to a Marietta apartment complex on Friday to put out a sizable blaze.

The fire was reported in the 14 building of The Knolls Apartments at 1675 Roswell Road. With help from the Marietta Police Department, first responders evacuated building 14 which already had heavy smoke and fire ripping through the roof.

Fire at The Knollwood Apartments on March 29, 2019

Marietta Police Department

Both the Cobb and Marietta fire departments responded to the scene with six engines, two ladder trucks, rescue crews, and two battalion chiefs. Together, they were able to knock down all visible flames - but firefighters remained in and around the area to monitor potential hot spots and hidden fire.

As of their most recent update, the Marietta Police Department said there were no reported injuries though roughly six apartments were directly impacted by the fire.