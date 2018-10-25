MARIETTA, Ga. -- The 911 call placed on the night a 24-year-old man allegedly shot his father, execution style, has been released.

Marietta Police said Daniel Walden Attaway was the person who called 911 to report his father’s death. He told emergency dispatchers that he walked into the home and found his dad, Douglas Wayne Attaway, dead.

However, police charged Daniel Attaway with murder.

On Saturday Sept. 29, police were dispatched to the home on Hardage Farm Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Operator: Tell me what happened there.

Daniel Attaway: Someone has entered my house while I was away and shot my father. He is dead.

Operator: Ok are you still inside the house?

Daniel Attaway: No, I'm here now and I don't know where anybody is...

Operator: Are you in the house?

Daniel Attaway: I'm outside the house. I'm in the backyard.

Operator: And you don't know who did this?

Daniel Attaway: I don't know who did this ma'am.

Douglas Attaway was allegedly shot to death by his son, Daniel Attaway, at their home on Hardage Farm Drive NW in Marietta.Credit: Marietta Police Department

The operator tells him to stay outside. He tells her that he has contacted his mom and she's on her way back to the house. The operator told Daniel Attaway she would stay on the phone with him until responders arrive to the scene.

Operator: And you said you didn't see who did this at all?

Daniel Attaway: No ma'am.

[The two wait in silence for about another minute.]

Daniel Attaway: Are you still there ma'am?

Operator: Yes. I'm still here. I'm still here on the phone with you.

Daniel Attaway: Ok, thank you.

Silence lasted for about another 40 seconds and the operator asked Daniel Attway if anyone was there with him. He answered he told the neighbors. The operator confirmed to him that they also dialed 911.

Daniel Attaway: I hear the sirens.

Operator: You hear the sirens. Are you still out in the backyard?

Daniel Attaway: I'm in the backyard ma'am.

She instructed him to go to the front of the house to meet with the officers.

Police said Attaway shot his father with a 9mm handgun – first in the shoulder and then in the forehead between the eyes, execution-style.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 2 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

