'She touched the hearts of everybody' | Classmates remember Marietta High School student killed in crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County community is mourning the loss of a promising and talented high school student.

16-year-old Liv Teverino was a junior at Marietta High School, a star athlete at the top of her class, and a friend to everyone she met. She passed away after a single-car crash Monday evening.

The spot outside the high school where the teen parked her car each day is now filled with a sea of flowers and messages written in chalk from her classmates. Junior Oliver Crowson said the place-- normally filled with joy, has become a gathering of sadness.

“It's just disbelief," Crowson said.

Crowson is one of the Marietta High School students coming to terms with the reality of losing a classmate and friend.

“You don’t think about this at this age," Crowson said. "You don’t think that one of your classmates, the sweetest girl ever, could pass away like that.”

Teverino died after crashing her car along Burnt Hickory Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Marietta Police. That's less than a mile away from the high school.

“She was on the way home from a cross-country practice. She just dropped her friend off at her friend’s house. She was on her way home," Crowson said.

The teen known for her kind heart and infectious smile never made it home.

“She touched the hearts of everybody she talked to or went around. She was a perfect follower of Christ," Crowson said. "She was intelligent. I believe she was going for valedictorian.”

Now classmates said Teverino's spirit should serve as an example of how to leave a positive mark in the lives of others.

“We all need to learn how to live like her. Live with kindness and sweetness," Crowson said.

Students are receiving counseling as they cope with the sudden and tragic loss.

Marietta Police said the crash is still under investigation.