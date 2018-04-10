MARIETTA – A 24-year-old man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his father execution-style inside their Marietta home on Saturday.

Daniel Walden Attaway is accused of shooting his father Douglas Attaway in the basement of their home on Hardage Farm Drive Northwest. Police said Attaway shot his father with a 9mm handgun – first in the shoulder and then in the forehead between the eyes, execution-style.

Marietta Police said Attaway was the person who called 911 to report his father’s death. He told emergency dispatchers that he walked into the home and found his father dead.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 2 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

