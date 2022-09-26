Man killed after being struck by 4 cars along Roswell Road, Marietta Police say

Investigators believe the man was leaving the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and he began to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit by four cars along Roswell Road Saturday night, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the 1400-block of Roswell Road. Investigators believe the man was leaving the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and he began to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk. The man was struck by four different passing cars before traffic was able to stop, Marietta Police said.

"He did not survive the impact from the vehicles and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Marietta Police said.

All drivers involved in the accident remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Marietta Police.

Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bedford at 770-794-5364.

