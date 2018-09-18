MARIETTA, Ga. – Police are searching the area around the Sope Creek Trail in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area for a man who has been panhandling in the area and is considered a threat to police.

Officers identified the suspect as Kareem Freeman, who is described as a black man between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has a lazy or wandering eye according to Anthony Winegar, chief ranger of Kennesaw Mountain Park.

Winegar said Freeman was found camping in the Sope Creek area on Monday but fled police. Freeman has an active warrant out of Rockdale County and could be armed.

“We do not believe he is a danger to the public, only law enforcement,” Winegar said.

Authorities from the National Park Service are assisting Cobb County investigators in the search. It appears he has been living in the national park for some time and might be using a network of trails connecting homeless camps to hide out.

“If you see someone in the area who appears to be homeless asking for money on the trails, call 911,” Winegar said.

In addition to his warrant out of Rockdale County, Freeman could face additional charges for interfering with agency function and illegal camping.

