Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed

The owner of Jimmy's Pat Mell Baber Shop said his family has always honored law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way.

Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.

Jimmy's Pat Mell Barber Shop has been a fixture of the community since 1963 - and it's always been run by Post's family. Now they want the police officers serving this community to know they're part of that family too.

Justin Post took the shop over from his dad, who took it over from his grandpa.

"This is family. This building right here is nothing but family," he said.

And since 1963, their family has welcomed their brothers in blue.

"There were seven or eight cops of sheriffs, I remember these guys' names, and I haven't seen them for years," Post said.

He learned to walk in this barber shop and follow in his dad's footsteps in serving officers.

"I hate that he's gone, but to stand where he stood, it means the absolute world to me," he said.

It's a legacy he wanted to give his own son.

Jackson was 6 months old this winter when he died suddenly in his sleep.

After they called 911, it was a Cobb County Police Officer who stayed to comfort his family.

"When he said, 'we are here for you,' it wasn't just him. You could feel that it was his entire agency saying, we are here for you and that meant a lot," he said.

So when he found out Cobb Sheriff's Deputies Marshall Ervin and Jonathan Koleski were killed in the line of duty he said it became personal.

"That scene was about five minutes from my house and I just grabbed the kids and the wife and held them tight to let them know I love them. And that's what I want to do is show this community that I love them," he said.

Proving that even when things fall apart, the community can reshape what it means to be family.

"Jackson didn't have anything to offer but a smile and a laugh and hug. And if we as people can show the world that - what a world of difference we will see in our society," he said. "If you can show some love, compassion, for somebody, that stuff's free. It doesn't cost a dollar to be nice to somebody - and that's what I am trying to do. Show some love to people who need it."