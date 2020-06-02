MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Councilman Reginald Copeland said he feared for his life the day he was arrested by Marietta Police in May 2019 for obstruction of justice.

"(The Officer) became more aggressive and demanding. I felt threatened by his hostile behavior," said Copeland in a press conference on Wednesday.

It was the first time he's spoken publicly since video of the arrest surfaced last week.

"Two officers then used excessive force by pushing me up against my truck, put me in handcuffs," Copeland said.

The crash, according to a police report, happened around 11 a.m. on May 24 near the intersection of South Fairground Street at Haley Street in Marietta.

The police report said Copeland was traveling south on Fairground Street in the left lane and was approaching Haley Street. At the same time, police said a 19-year-old was trying to make a U-turn, and hit the side of the 56-year-old's vehicle.

But, when police responded to the accident, video from police-worn body cameras show how the situation unfolded.

11Alive obtained a dozen videos from the arrest through an open records request, which shows the response of multiple Marietta Police officers to the situation, including the original responding officer.

Video from that officer's body camera shows him approaching Copeland, who is inspecting his pickup truck which still sitting in the lanes of traffic. The officer asks Copeland what happened, and then asks him if he would move the truck into a parking lot to allow traffic to flow again, but Copeland can be heard in the video saying that his truck won't start.

The officer begins to take a report, and says "I'm gonna cut him loose in a second, here."

But what may have started as a simple traffic accident takes a turn when the officer asks Copeland for his insurance and driver's license. Copeland can be seen in the body camera video rummaging for something.

Copeland calls 911 and asks for the watch commander to come to the scene. The city councilman sat in his car with his windows up. Officers on scene said he ignored his requests for his license.

"You realize you're wasting my time and you're obstructing my investigation here," the officer said in the video, "are you just gonna ignore me?"

RELATED: Unsealed: Body camera from Marietta councilman's arrest during traffic stop released

After a few minutes, police pull Coleman out of his car and arrest him.

"I thank God today that I did not obstruct the officer where he had to take out his gun and shoot me."

Coleman was charged with obstruction of justice. Those charges have seen been adjudicated.

"As the local police department it is our job to protect and serve everyone within our community equally. We are grateful Marietta city leaders invested in body and dash camera video systems a few years ago in order to ensure transparency in all police interactions with the public," a spokesperson with Marietta Police said in a statement to 11Alive.

"We have nothing to add that the public cannot view for themselves on the video. We are proud of the transparency body cameras have provided."

OTHER HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting