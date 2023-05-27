Marietta City Schools works with the Seamless Summer Option program to provide free meals

Free meals will be available to children under 18 from May 30 to July 28.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools is joining the Seamless Summer Option program to provide free meals to children under 18 during the summer.

The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded program-- aiming to address child hunger and the demographic of children who only have access to nutritious meals at school.

"We are deeply committed to serving our community, and that commitment doesn't stop when the school year does," MCS School Nutrition Director Cindy Culver said.

Free meals will be available from May 30 to July 28. Meals will be available at any of Marietta City Schools' 34 citywide locations. There are no registration, income or residency restrictions to help children continuously receive meals during the summer.

"The Seamless Summer Option program allows us to continue supporting our children and their families by ensuring they have access to nutritious meals all summer long," Culver said.

MCS encourages all families with children under 18 to take advantage of this program and support their child's nutritional needs throughout the summer months.