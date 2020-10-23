Marietta named as one of the best places to live in America

The list was compiled by Zillow and Yelp.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Home to a thriving city square, steeped in history and famous for having a really distinctive KFC, Marietta's not a bad place to live: In fact, it's one of the best.

A recently released list included the Atlanta suburb as one of the top-10 cities to live in all of America. It was Georgia's only entry on the list.

“It is an honor to have Marietta placed on both these top tier lists of cities in recognition of our wonderful, vibrant, and diverse community,” City Manager Bill Bruton said in a statement. “Our restaurants, nightlife, museums, and arts scene have flourished over the years to create a place where people want to be. Our outdoor recreation and parks facilities have made our city a sports destination, while our economic development projects and job growth have steadily continued even during the pandemic.”

The list set out to identify suburbs that had "urban amenities and a big city feel," according to a city release.

“Increased opportunities to work remotely are pushing more Americans to rethink how and where they want to live," a Zillow explanation of the list said. "But even if there’s less of a need to live as close to urban job centers, traditional urban amenities — think restaurants, nightlife, museums and sports venues — remain a big draw and demand for city living remains high.”

According to the City of Marietta release, the rankings were based on factors that included " housing affordability compared to the nearest big cities and to the country at large, housing availability, the mix and diversity of businesses — including restaurants, nightlife and the arts — and consumer reviews and check-ins."