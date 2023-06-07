Marietta Police make arrest in hit-and-run

The pedestrian who was hit is still critically hurt at WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is behind bars, accused of crashing into a pedestrian and driving off from the scene in Marietta last weekend.

The Marietta Police Department announced Wednesday they have arrested the man they believe was the driver in Sunday night's crash.

Officers said the pedestrian, identified as a 40-year-old man, was struck around 11:38 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to Interstate 75 by Delk Road.

Police originally said he was hit by a white 1995 Ford F-150, adding that the driver of the pick-up truck did not call 911 or stop to help the man.

The pedestrian was critically hurt and is still listed as a patient at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, according to MPD's Wednesday update.