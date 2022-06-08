Cobb County fire crews battle blaze at Marietta home

"The homeowner and pet were already out of the home on arrival, and there are no injuries to report," Cobb Fire said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Fire battled a blaze at a Marietta home Wednesday night.

Fire officials said it happened at a home on Broward Drive shortly before 8:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home. They also saw flames shooting up from the roof.

Cobb Fire said they were able to get the fire extinguished about 20 minutes later around 9 p.m. 11Alive had a crew on scene where you can see part of the home's roof is scorched.

Fire officials said it started in the basement and there was a collapse on the second floor. They have not said yet what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.