Officer, person hurt in shooting in parking lot of Marietta Motel 6, police say

ATLANTA — A person was rushed to the hospital and an officer is being treated after a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Marietta Thursday evening.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of the motel at 2360 Delk Road in Marietta shortly before 6:30 p.m. Two Marietta police officers were involved in the shooting, according to Marietta Police.

"At this time we can confirm one individual was transported to the hospital for treatment. One officer sustained injuries and is being treated," Marietta Police said.

Marietta Police said it has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to step in.

