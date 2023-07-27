1991 California cold case reopened after retired Marietta pastor's arrest

Amanda "Nikki" Campbell was four years old when she went missing in Fairfield, not far from where David Zandstra was living at the time, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 1991 California cold case is back open after the arrest of a former pastor in Georgia.

The Fairfield Police Department announced it is taking a closer look at the disappearance of Amanda "Nikki" Campbell in the Bay Area following David Zandstra's arrest in Marietta, Georgia to see if the two are possibly linked.

Zandstra, 83, is accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl in Pennsylvania in 1975. For nearly 50 years, he denied involvement in Gretchen Harrington's death. The Marietta man and former pastor admitted to being responsible for Harrington's disappearance once investigators revisited the case earlier this year, authorities said.

Campbell's case is eerily similar.

The child went missing while going to a friend's house on Dec. 27, 1991, in Fairfield. She was four years old.

Records show she was believed to have been abducted by a stranger. Law enforcement there said after Zandstra left Pennsylvania, he moved to the area and lived close to where Campbell went missing. Police emphasize this is merely a lead they are following.

Investigators have released an age-progressed photo of what Campbell may look like today. According to the State of California Department of Justice, her disappearance is treated as a missing persons case.

Anyone with information about Zandstra's time in Fairfield or who may have information to on Campbell's disappearance is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police said a DNA sample was collected from Zandstra and will be submitted to the CODIS system often used by law enforcement. It will be compared to open cases in Pennsylvania and nationwide to see if Zandstra is potentially connected with any other cold cases.